Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thurs day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 507,000
Aluminum ingots 142,000 143,000
Zinc slab 134,000 134,000
Lead ingot 122,000 122,000
Tin slab 1,240,000 1,245,000
Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,055,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 479,000
Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000
Copper armeture 466,000 466,000
Copper utensil scrap 438,000 438,000
Copper sheet cutting 458,000 458,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 5,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.