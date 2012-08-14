Aug 14 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 142,000 Zinc slab 135,000 134,000 Lead ingot 122,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,240,000 1,124,000 Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,055,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 478,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 471,000 474,000 Copper armeture 462,000 466,000 Copper utensil scrap 437,000 438,000 Copper sheet cutting 456,000 458,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.