August 16Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 506,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 134,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,240,000 1,240,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,055,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 479,000 478,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 471,000 Copper armeture 462,000 462,000 Copper utensil scrap 436,000 437,000 Copper sheet cutting 456,000 456,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.