India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Aug 17 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 134,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,240,000 1,240,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,050,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 479,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 472,000 Copper armeture 463,000 462,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 436,000 Copper sheet cutting 457,000 456,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc