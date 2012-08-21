August 21 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,250,000 1,245,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 473,000 Copper armeture 464,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 440,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 459,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.