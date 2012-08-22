BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
August 22 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,250,000 1,250,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 472,000 Copper armeture 465,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 440,000 439,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc