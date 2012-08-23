August 23 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 510,000
Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000
Zinc slab 135,000 135,000
Lead ingot 123,000 123,000
Tin slab 1,260,000 1,250,000
Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,060,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 485,000 482,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 475,000
Copper armeture 468,000 465,000
Copper utensil scrap 441,000 440,000
Copper sheet cutting 462,000 462,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 113,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
