August 23 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,260,000 1,250,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper armeture 468,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 441,000 440,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.