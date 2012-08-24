MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
AUG 24 Frid ay's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,260,000 1,260,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper armeture 468,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 441,000 441,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.