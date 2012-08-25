August 25 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,280,000 1,260,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 484,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 476,000 475,000 Copper armeture 469,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 441,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.