Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 514,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,285,000 1,290,000 Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 486,000 Copper heavy scrap 478,000 478,000 Copper armeture 469,000 469,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 464,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 329,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.