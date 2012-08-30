Aug 30 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,260,000 1,280,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 475,000 Copper armeture 468,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 461,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 328,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.