AUG 31 Fri day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fri day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 122,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,250,000 1,260,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper armeture 467,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 441,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 461,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.