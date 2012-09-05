Sept 05 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000
Zinc slab 135,000 135,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,250,000 1,250,000
Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,055,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 483,000 485,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 476,000
Copper armeture 468,000 468,000
Copper utensil scrap 442,000 443,000
Copper sheet cutting 461,000 462,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 113,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
