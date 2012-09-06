September 06 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 143,000 Zinc slab 136,000 135,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,250,000 1,250,000 Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,055,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 478,000 475,000 Copper armeture 470,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 465,000 461,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.