September 06 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 144,000 143,000
Zinc slab 136,000 135,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,250,000 1,250,000
Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,055,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 486,000 483,000
Copper heavy scrap 478,000 475,000
Copper armeture 470,000 468,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 442,000
Copper sheet cutting 465,000 461,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 117,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.