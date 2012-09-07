September 07 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 515,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000
Zinc slab 136,000 136,000
Lead ingot 123,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,250,000 1,250,000
Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,055,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 487,000 486,000
Copper heavy scrap 478,000 478,000
Copper armeture 470,000 470,000
Copper utensil scrap 445,000 443,000
Copper sheet cutting 468,000 465,000
Brass utensil scrap 323,000 321,000
Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 330,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 117,000 117,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
