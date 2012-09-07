September 07 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 515,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000 Zinc slab 136,000 136,000 Lead ingot 123,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,250,000 1,250,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,055,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 487,000 486,000 Copper heavy scrap 478,000 478,000 Copper armeture 470,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 468,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 321,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,000 117,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.