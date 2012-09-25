September 25 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 515,000
Aluminum ingots 145,000 147,000
Zinc slab 144,000 144,000
Lead ingot 126,000 126,000
Tin slab 1,295,000 1,290,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 488,000 487,000
Copper heavy scrap 477,000 475,000
Copper armeture 466,000 467,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000
Copper sheet cutting 462,000 464,000
Brass utensil scrap 323,000 321,000
Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 332,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 120,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.