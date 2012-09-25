September 25 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 515,000 Aluminum ingots 145,000 147,000 Zinc slab 144,000 144,000 Lead ingot 126,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,295,000 1,290,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 488,000 487,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 475,000 Copper armeture 466,000 467,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 464,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 321,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 332,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 120,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.