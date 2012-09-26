September 26 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 516,000
Aluminum ingots 145,000 145,000
Zinc slab 144,000 144,000
Lead ingot 126,000 126,000
Tin slab 1,300,000 1,295,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 486,000 488,000
Copper heavy scrap 476,000 477,000
Copper armeture 466,000 466,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000
Copper sheet cutting 463,000 462,000
Brass utensil scrap 323,000 323,000
Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 331,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.