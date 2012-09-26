September 26 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 516,000 Aluminum ingots 145,000 145,000 Zinc slab 144,000 144,000 Lead ingot 126,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,300,000 1,295,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 488,000 Copper heavy scrap 476,000 477,000 Copper armeture 466,000 466,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 323,000 Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 331,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.