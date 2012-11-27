Nov 27 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,00 515,00 Aluminum ingots 143,00 143,00 Zinc slab 140,00 140,00 Lead ingot 1,250 1,250 Tin slab 1,350 1,340 Nickel Cathode 1,070 1,070 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 488,00 487,00 Copper heavy scrap 478,00 477,00 Copper armeture 469,00 469,00 Copper utensil scrap 444,00 443,00 Copper sheet cutting 464,00 465,00 Brass utensil scrap 321,00 319,00 Brass sheet cuttings 331,00 328,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,00 115,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.