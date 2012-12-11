Dec 11 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 520,00
Aluminum ingots 148,00 148,00
Zinc slab 142,00 140,00
Lead ingot 1,270 1,240
Tin slab 1,390 1,370
Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,090
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 493,00 492,00
Copper heavy scrap 483,00 483,00
Copper armeture 471,00 471,00
Copper utensil scrap 447,00 446,00
Copper sheet cutting 466,00 465,50
Brass utensil scrap 324,00 323,00
Brass sheet cuttings 335,00 333,00
Aluminum utensil scrap 118,00 114,00
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.