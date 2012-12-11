Dec 11 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 520,00 Aluminum ingots 148,00 148,00 Zinc slab 142,00 140,00 Lead ingot 1,270 1,240 Tin slab 1,390 1,370 Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,090 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,00 492,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 483,00 Copper armeture 471,00 471,00 Copper utensil scrap 447,00 446,00 Copper sheet cutting 466,00 465,50 Brass utensil scrap 324,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 335,00 333,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,00 114,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.