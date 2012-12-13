Dec 13 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,00 520,00 Aluminum ingots 148,00 148,00 Zinc slab 143,00 144,00 Lead ingot 1,270 1,260 Tin slab 1,382 1,390 Nickel Cathode 1,092 1,100 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,00 492,00 Copper heavy scrap 481,00 483,00 Copper armeture 470,00 471,00 Copper utensil scrap 445,00 447,00 Copper sheet cutting 463,00 465,00 Brass utensil scrap 322,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 330,00 335,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,00 118,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.