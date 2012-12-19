Dec 19 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,00 520,00
Aluminum ingots 148,00 148,00
Zinc slab 145,00 145,00
Lead ingot 1,280 1,270
Tin slab 1,410 1,400
Nickel Cathode 1,115 1,105
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 491,00 492,00
Copper heavy scrap 481,00 482,00
Copper armeture 469,00 470,00
Copper utensil scrap 445,00 445,00
Copper sheet cutting 464,00 465,00
Brass utensil scrap 321,00 322,00
Brass sheet cuttings 333,00 332,00
Aluminum utensil scrap 118,00 118,00
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.