Dec 19 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,00 520,00 Aluminum ingots 148,00 148,00 Zinc slab 145,00 145,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,270 Tin slab 1,410 1,400 Nickel Cathode 1,115 1,105 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 491,00 492,00 Copper heavy scrap 481,00 482,00 Copper armeture 469,00 470,00 Copper utensil scrap 445,00 445,00 Copper sheet cutting 464,00 465,00 Brass utensil scrap 321,00 322,00 Brass sheet cuttings 333,00 332,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,00 118,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)