Dec 24 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,00 516,00 Aluminum ingots 146,00 148,00 Zinc slab 145,00 145,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,280 Tin slab 1,415 1,410 Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,100 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,00 488,00 Copper heavy scrap 480,00 479,00 Copper armeture 470,00 468,00 Copper utensil scrap 444,00 443,00 Copper sheet cutting 470,00 464,00 Brass utensil scrap 321,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 336,00 333,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,00 117,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.