Dec 28 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,00 522,00 Aluminum ingots 146,00 146,00 Zinc slab 145,00 145,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,280 Tin slab 1,415 1,415 Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,00 494,00 Copper heavy scrap 485,00 485,00 Copper armeture 474,00 475,00 Copper utensil scrap 448,00 448,00 Copper sheet cutting 470,00 470,00 Brass utensil scrap 323,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 334,00 334,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,00 118,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.