Dec 31 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 520,00 522,00 Aluminum ingots 146,00 146,00 Zinc slab 146,00 145,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,280 Tin slab 1,420 1,415 Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 492,00 494,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 485,00 Copper armeture 472,00 474,00 Copper utensil scrap 446,00 448,00 Copper sheet cutting 466,00 470,00 Brass utensil scrap 321,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 331,00 334,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,00 118,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.