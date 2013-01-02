Jan 02 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,00 520,00 Aluminum ingots 146,00 146,00 Zinc slab 147,00 146,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,270 Tin slab 1,425 1,420 Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,105 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,00 492,00 Copper heavy scrap 485,00 483,00 Copper armeture 474,00 472,00 Copper utensil scrap 448,00 447,00 Copper sheet cutting 468,00 467,00 Brass utensil scrap 321,00 321,00 Brass sheet cuttings 332,00 331,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,00 114,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.