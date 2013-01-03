Jan 03 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,00 523,00 Aluminum ingots 147,00 146,00 Zinc slab 148,00 147,00 Lead ingot 1,290 1,280 Tin slab 1,425 1,425 Nickel Cathode 1,115 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,00 495,00 Copper heavy scrap 486,00 485,00 Copper armeture 475,00 474,00 Copper utensil scrap 449,00 448,00 Copper sheet cutting 471,00 468,00 Brass utensil scrap 322,00 321,00 Brass sheet cuttings 332,00 332,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,00 114,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.