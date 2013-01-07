Jan 07 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 522,00 Aluminum ingots 147,00 147,00 Zinc slab 146,00 148,00 Lead ingot 1,290 1,300 Tin slab 1,425 1,430 Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,00 494,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 484,00 Copper armeture 472,00 474,00 Copper utensil scrap 447,00 447,00 Copper sheet cutting 467,00 467,00 Brass utensil scrap 322,00 322,00 Brass sheet cuttings 331,00 332,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,00 114,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.