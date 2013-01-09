Jan 05 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 522,00 Aluminum ingots 147,00 147,00 Zinc slab 148,00 146,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,270 Tin slab 1,417 1,420 Nickel Cathode 1,112 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,00 494,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 484,00 Copper armeture 472,00 473,00 Copper utensil scrap 446,00 447,00 Copper sheet cutting 468,00 468,00 Brass utensil scrap 323,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 333,00 334,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,00 117,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.