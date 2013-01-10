Jan 10 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,00 521,00 Aluminum ingots 147,00 147,00 Zinc slab 147,00 148,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,280 Tin slab 1,420 1,417 Nickel Cathode 1,115 1,112 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,00 493,00 Copper heavy scrap 485,00 483,00 Copper armeture 473,00 472,00 Copper utensil scrap 447,00 446,00 Copper sheet cutting 468,00 468,00 Brass utensil scrap 323,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 334,00 333,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,00 117,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.