Jan 14 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 520,00 Aluminum ingots 147,00 147,00 Zinc slab 146,00 147,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,280 Tin slab 1,435 1,425 Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,115 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,00 492,00 Copper heavy scrap 484,00 483,00 Copper armeture 472,00 472,00 Copper utensil scrap 448,00 447,00 Copper sheet cutting 469,00 468,00 Brass utensil scrap 324,00 324,00 Brass sheet cuttings 334,00 333,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,00 115,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.