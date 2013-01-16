Jan 16 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 520,00 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,00 Zinc slab 146,000 146,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,280 Tin slab 1,435 1,435 Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,105 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,00 492,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 481,00 Copper armeture 472,00 470,00 Copper utensil scrap 447,00 446,00 Copper sheet cutting 468,00 466,00 Brass utensil scrap 323,00 322,00 Brass sheet cuttings 334,00 332,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,00 114,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.