Jan 21Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,00 519,00 Aluminum ingots 145,00 147,00 Zinc slab 146,00 147,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,270 Tin slab 1,455 1,440 Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,105 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 491,00 491,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 481,00 Copper armeture 472,00 470,00 Copper utensil scrap 447,00 449,00 Copper sheet cutting 465,00 465,00 Brass utensil scrap 323,00 321,00 Brass sheet cuttings 332,00 333,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,00 116,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.