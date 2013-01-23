Jan 21Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,00 521,00 Aluminum ingots 144,00 144,00 Zinc slab 147,00 146,00 Lead ingot 1,280 1,280 Tin slab 1,450 1,450 Nickel Cathode 1,100 1,105 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,00 493,00 Copper heavy scrap 484,00 483,00 Copper armeture 474,00 473,00 Copper utensil scrap 450,00 447,00 Copper sheet cutting 470,00 468,00 Brass utensil scrap 324,00 325,00 Brass sheet cuttings 335,00 334,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,00 116,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.