Jan 25Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 520,00 Aluminum ingots 143,00 144,00 Zinc slab 148,00 147,00 Lead ingot 1,270 1,280 Tin slab 1,450 1,455 Nickel Cathode 1,100 1,097 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,00 492,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 484,00 Copper armeture 473,00 473,00 Copper utensil scrap 452,00 449,00 Copper sheet cutting 468,00 470,00 Brass utensil scrap 323,00 323,00 Brass sheet cuttings 333,00 333,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,00 112,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.