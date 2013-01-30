Jan 25Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,00 521,00 Aluminum ingots 143,00 143,00 Zinc slab 147,00 146,00 Lead ingot 1,270 1,280 Tin slab 1,455 1,460 Nickel Cathode 1,100 1,100 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,00 493,00 Copper heavy scrap 484,00 483,00 Copper armeture 473,00 473,00 Copper utensil scrap 450,00 449,00 Copper sheet cutting 470,00 468,00 Brass utensil scrap 325,00 325,00 Brass sheet cuttings 334,00 334,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,00 116,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.