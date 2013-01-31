Jan 25Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,00 522,00 Aluminum ingots 143,00 143,00 Zinc slab 146,00 147,00 Lead ingot 1,300 1,270 Tin slab 1,470 1,455 Nickel Cathode 1,115 1,100 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,00 494,00 Copper heavy scrap 487,00 484,00 Copper armeture 475,00 473,00 Copper utensil scrap 452,00 450,00 Copper sheet cutting 470,00 470,00 Brass utensil scrap 325,00 325,00 Brass sheet cuttings 332,00 334,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,00 116,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.