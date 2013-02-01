BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,00 524,00 Aluminum ingots 142,00 143,00 Zinc slab 148,00 146,00 Lead ingot 1,300 1,300 Tin slab 1,460 1,470 Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,115 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,00 496,00 Copper heavy scrap 485,00 487,00 Copper armeture 473,00 475,00 Copper utensil scrap 449,00 452,00 Copper sheet cutting 467,00 470,00 Brass utensil scrap 324,00 325,00 Brass sheet cuttings 333,00 332,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,00 115,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------