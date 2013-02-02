February 02 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,000 522,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 142,000 Zinc slab 148,000 148,000 Lead ingot 130,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,460,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,112,000 1,112,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,000 494,000 Copper heavy scrap 487,000 485,000 Copper armeture 476,000 473,000 Copper utensil scrap 453,000 449,000 Copper sheet cutting 472,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.