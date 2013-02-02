February 02 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,000 522,000
Aluminum ingots 144,000 142,000
Zinc slab 148,000 148,000
Lead ingot 130,000 130,000
Tin slab 1,460,000 1,460,000
Nickel Cathode 1,112,000 1,112,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 496,000 494,000
Copper heavy scrap 487,000 485,000
Copper armeture 476,000 473,000
Copper utensil scrap 453,000 449,000
Copper sheet cutting 472,000 469,000
Brass utensil scrap 327,000 324,000
Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 333,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.