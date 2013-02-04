Feb 04 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 524,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000 Zinc slab 148,000 148,000 Lead ingot 130,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,465,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,120,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 497,000 496,000 Copper heavy scrap 486,000 487,000 Copper armeture 475,000 476,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 453,000 Copper sheet cutting 471,000 472,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.