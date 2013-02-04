Feb 04 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 524,000
Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000
Zinc slab 148,000 148,000
Lead ingot 130,000 130,000
Tin slab 1,465,000 1,460,000
Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,120,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 497,000 496,000
Copper heavy scrap 486,000 487,000
Copper armeture 475,000 476,000
Copper utensil scrap 452,000 453,000
Copper sheet cutting 471,000 472,000
Brass utensil scrap 327,000 327,000
Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 337,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 116,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.