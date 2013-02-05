Feb 05Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 145,000 144,000 Zinc slab 149,000 148,000 Lead ingot 130,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,465,000 1,465,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 486,000 Copper armeture 475,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 451,000 452,000 Copper sheet cutting 470,000 471,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.