Feb 06Reuters) - Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,00 523,000 Aluminum ingots 144,00 145,000 Zinc slab 149,00 149,000 Lead ingot 1,300 1,300 Tin slab 1,465 1,465 Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 485,000 Copper armeture 475,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 451,000 451,000 Copper sheet cutting 470,000 470,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.