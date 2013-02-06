Feb 06Reuters) - Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,00 523,000
Aluminum ingots 144,00 145,000
Zinc slab 149,00 149,000
Lead ingot 1,300 1,300
Tin slab 1,465 1,465
Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,110
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 495,000 495,000
Copper heavy scrap 485,000 485,000
Copper armeture 475,000 475,000
Copper utensil scrap 451,000 451,000
Copper sheet cutting 470,000 470,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000
Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 333,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 118,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.