Feb 06Reuters) - Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,00 522,000
Aluminum ingots 145,00 144,000
Zinc slab 148,00 148,000
Lead ingot 1,300 1,300
Tin slab 1,460 1,462
Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,110
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 497,000 494,000
Copper heavy scrap 486,000 485,000
Copper armeture 475,000 475,000
Copper utensil scrap 453,000 453,000
Copper sheet cutting 471,000 469,000
Brass utensil scrap 326,000 324,000
Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 333,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.