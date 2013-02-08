Feb 06Reuters) - Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,00 522,000 Aluminum ingots 145,00 144,000 Zinc slab 148,00 148,000 Lead ingot 1,300 1,300 Tin slab 1,460 1,462 Nickel Cathode 1,105 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 497,000 494,000 Copper heavy scrap 486,000 485,000 Copper armeture 475,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 453,000 453,000 Copper sheet cutting 471,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 326,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.