Feb 11 Reuters) - Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 525,000
Aluminum ingots 145,000 145,000
Zinc slab 152,000 148,000
Lead ingot 1,300,000 1,300,000
Tin slab 1,470,000 1,460,000
Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 497,000 497,000
Copper heavy scrap 488,000 486,000
Copper armeture 478,000 475,000
Copper utensil scrap 454,000 453,000
Copper sheet cutting 473,000 471,000
Brass utensil scrap 327,000 326,000
Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 335,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 116,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.