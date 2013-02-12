Feb 12Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 526,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 145,000 145,000 Zinc slab 151,000 148,000 Lead ingot 1,300,000 1,300,000 Tin slab 1,467,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 498,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 488,000 486,000 Copper armeture 478,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 455,000 453,000 Copper sheet cutting 474,000 471,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.