Feb 14 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 526,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 145,000 Zinc slab 152,000 148,000 Lead ingot 1,300,000 1,300,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,107,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 498,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 489,000 486,000 Copper armeture 479,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 454,000 453,000 Copper sheet cutting 474,000 471,000 Brass utensil scrap 326,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.