Feb 15Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 529,000 526,000 Aluminum ingots 148,000 147,000 Zinc slab 152,000 152,000 Lead ingot 1,300,000 1,300,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,470,000 Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,107,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 501,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 492,000 486,000 Copper armeture 481,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 455,000 453,000 Copper sheet cutting 478,000 471,000 Brass utensil scrap 330,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 120,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.