Feb 18 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 528,000 529,000
Aluminum ingots 151,000 148,000
Zinc slab 152,000 152,000
Lead ingot 130,000 130,000
Tin slab 1,465,000 1,470,000
Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 500,000 501,000
Copper heavy scrap 492,000 492,000
Copper armeture 480,000 481,000
Copper utensil scrap 455,000 455,000
Copper sheet cutting 473,000 478,000
Brass utensil scrap 329,000 330,000
Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 338,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 120,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.