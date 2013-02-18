Feb 18 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 528,000 529,000 Aluminum ingots 151,000 148,000 Zinc slab 152,000 152,000 Lead ingot 130,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,465,000 1,470,000 Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 500,000 501,000 Copper heavy scrap 492,000 492,000 Copper armeture 480,000 481,000 Copper utensil scrap 455,000 455,000 Copper sheet cutting 473,000 478,000 Brass utensil scrap 329,000 330,000 Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 338,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 120,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.