Feb 20 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 526,000 528,000 Aluminum ingots 150,000 151,000 Zinc slab 153,000 152,000 Lead ingot 129,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,450,000 1,465,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 498,000 500,000 Copper heavy scrap 487,000 492,000 Copper armeture 475,000 480,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 455,000 Copper sheet cutting 472,000 473,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 338,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.