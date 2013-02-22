feb 22Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 519,000 Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000 Zinc slab 151,000 151,000 Lead ingot 131,000 129,000 Tin slab 1,435,000 1,445,000 Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,000 491,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 481,000 Copper armeture 472,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 451,000 452,000 Copper sheet cutting 467,000 470,000 Brass utensil scrap 324,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.