feb 22Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 519,000
Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000
Zinc slab 151,000 151,000
Lead ingot 131,000 129,000
Tin slab 1,435,000 1,445,000
Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,070,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 493,000 491,000
Copper heavy scrap 485,000 481,000
Copper armeture 472,000 470,000
Copper utensil scrap 451,000 452,000
Copper sheet cutting 467,000 470,000
Brass utensil scrap 324,000 326,000
Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 335,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 116,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.