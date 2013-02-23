Feb 23 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 520,000 521,000
Aluminum ingots 147,000 150,000
Zinc slab 150,000 151,000
Lead ingot 131,000 131,000
Tin slab 1,430,000 1,435,000
Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,075,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 492,000 493,000
Copper heavy scrap 486,000 485,000
Copper armeture 472,000 472,000
Copper utensil scrap 450,000 451,000
Copper sheet cutting 466,000 467,000
Brass utensil scrap 323,000 324,000
Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 333,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 116,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
