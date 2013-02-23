Feb 23 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 520,000 521,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 150,000 Zinc slab 150,000 151,000 Lead ingot 131,000 131,000 Tin slab 1,430,000 1,435,000 Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,075,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 492,000 493,000 Copper heavy scrap 486,000 485,000 Copper armeture 472,000 472,000 Copper utensil scrap 450,000 451,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 467,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.